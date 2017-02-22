1924 bank robbery re-enacted: They made off with cash, gold, stocks and then escaped pursuers by scattering roofing nails on the road

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd Pause

2:10 JePahl White says living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family

2:44 Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant

0:59 Faith in Fresno focuses on immigration at Presidents Day rally

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms

0:35 San Joaquin River on the rise

0:37 Meteorologists monitor and issue weather advisories from Hanford

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:03 Pine Flat Dam stands steady on the full Kings River