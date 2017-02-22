Local

February 22, 2017 11:24 AM

1924 bank robbery re-enacted: They made off with cash, gold, stocks and then escaped pursuers by scattering roofing nails on the road

The Fresno Bee

One of Clovis’ most notorious criminal events, the 1924 First State Bank robbery, will be re-enacted Saturday at Clovis-Big Dry Creek Museum, 401 Pollasky Ave.

The “1924 First State Bank Robbery Melodrama” will be presented in 15-minute intervals starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., with local actors playing the parts of Felix “The Lone Wolf” Sloper and Thomas “The Owl” Griffin, and other individuals from the robbery. Local history says the pair stole $31,800 and a mix of currency, gold and stocks and then escaped the pursuing sheriff, who was accompanied by Boy Scouts, by dropping a trail of roofing nails on the road.

The museum is housed in the same building that once held the bank at Fourth Street and Pollasky. Visitors will be entered into a free drawing for the “$100 reward.” Admission is free.

Information: Call 559-297-8033.

