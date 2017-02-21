Springville man dies when truck goes down embankment

2:44 Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant Pause

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland

2:10 JePahl White says living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family

0:51 How TID opens Don Pedro spillway gates

0:59 Faith in Fresno focuses on immigration at Presidents Day rally

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms

0:23 TID opens spillway at Don Pedro

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno?

1:58 California Medi-Cal chief: We still have Obamacare