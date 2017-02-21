Local

Springville man dies when truck goes down embankment

By Lewis Griswold

A man who died in a single-vehicle accident in Tulare County has been identified as Austin Owen, 23, of Springville, the Tulare County Coroner’s Office said.

About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the CHP received a report from a passing motorist that a wrecked pickup could be seen down an embankment along Highway 190 east of Wishon Drive near Springville.

The CHP arrived and found Owen dead at the scene. He was driving west in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when it left the road at an unknown time for unknown reasons, went off a steep embankment and overturned several times, the CHP said.

A gofundme page to raise funds for funeral expenses has been started.

