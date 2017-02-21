Fresno has reached its rain-year average with seven months to go

Weather in the central San Joaquin Valley and surrounding Sierra Nevada remained a good-news, bad news story Tuesday, as residents in the foothill communities of Mariposa, Oakhurst and North Fork waited out flood-watch warnings and people on the Valley floor celebrated abundant rainfall.
By Monday, storms pushed the rain-season total to above normal in many areas, including Fresno, where 12.52 inches recorded by Monday was an inch above the annual total of 11.5.
Each water year begins Oct. 1.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported similar numbers for Merced, with 13.3 inches compared to the normal total of 12.5; and Madera, with 13.01 compared to 12.02.
Hanford remains slightly below normal, with 9.07 so far, while the normal is 10.10. By Tuesday morning, Fresno received another 0.47 inches; Merced, 0.35 inches, Madera, 0.41 and Hanford 0.21.
The National Weather Service in Hanford forecast showers throughout the region Tuesday into early Wednesday, but expected the heaviest precipitation to be north of Merced.
Fresno’s high temperature today is expected to be 65, with a low tonight of 45 and a high Wednesday of 58.
