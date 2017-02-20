Monday’s storm brings more rain, wind, flood concerns

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno Pause

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland

2:10 Living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family, says former resident JePahl White

0:58 Hundreds march for Sanctuary for All in downtown Fresno

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country

1:06 Lewis Fork Creek floods homes near Yosemite Forks Estates

0:51 How TID opens Don Pedro spillway gates