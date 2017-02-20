At-risk missing man found dead about 75 miles from home

Donald Hunter, a 83-year-old man who was reported as an at-risk missing person, was found dead Sunday afternoon in Black Rock Reservoir, on the north fork of the Kings River east of Fresno.
Due to unspecified medical conditions Hunter was considered at risk. He was found inside his Jeep around 2 p.m. after a witness found and reported it, said Clovis police Service Officer Ty Wood. The California Highway Patrol along with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office worked together to retrieve the body, which was found in a remote location.
The case remains under investigation.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments