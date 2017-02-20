Local

February 20, 2017 12:38 PM

Motorcyclist dies after collision in north Fresno

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon when he collided with an SUV after running a red light in north Fresno, police reported.

Capt. Mike Reid said the collision took place about 1:30 p.m. at Blackstone and Minarets avenues. Reid said riders of two sport bikes were northbound on Blackstone as they approached Minarets. One of them stopped for a red light at Minarets, but the second rode into the intersection and crashed into the back of a 2016 Ford Explorer.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, and it is not known whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

