Storm warnings, wind advisories, flood watches to affect Valley, mountains

2:10 Living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family, says former resident JePahl White Pause

2:06 Paul George and what could've been at Fresno State

0:50 McDonald's employee stabbed by transient in southeast Fresno

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

2:11 Japanese American internee describes pain of losing citizenship