Storm warnings, wind advisories, flood watches to affect Valley, mountains

A threat of river flooding, levee breaks, heavy winds and pelting snow will hang over the central San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Nevada as of Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Although the Valley saw mostly blue skies on Saturday, clouds were returning Sunday and rain is expected to return Sunday evening. The storm is expected to bring strong winds and the potential for more flooding on roads and rivers. The mountains and foothills will receive the brunt of the storm, with the heaviest snow and rain falling early Monday morning and lasting until early Tuesday.
The Valley is forecast to receive from .10 inches to 1 inch of rain from Sunday until Tuesday, with most of the precipitation in the northern San Joaquin Valley, the weather service said.
Levee watch
As of Sunday morning, officials were still keeping an eye on a weakened levee near Tranquility that was at risk of rupturing and potentially flooding homes.
A flood watch is in effect for the Valley through Tuesday morning because more rain on the already saturated ground could damage and block roads. Minor flooding is possible along the San Joaquin River in Fresno and Madera counties due to water releases from Friant Dam. Mud and rockslides are possible along roads and quick increases in rivers and creeks could cause problems for residents living along rivers and motorists.
A flood warning is in effect for Stevinson, in western Merced County near the Merced River, which is expected to be just above flood stage through Wednesday, said the weather service. Water releases from Exchequer Dam will continue for several days.
A wind advisory is in effect until Monday at midnight for the Valley. Southeasterly winds could topple trees and power lines, especially in the northern San Joaquin Valley where most of the rain is expected, said the weather service. Travel on Interstate 5 from Merced County southward is not recommended for campers, trailers or large vehicles due to winds, said CalTrans.
High Sierra buffeted
Above 7,000 feet, from Yosemite to Kings Canyon National Park, a winter storm warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Twenty to 40 inches of snow is expected that will block roads and may cause power outages from the heavy snow on power lines and trees, said the weather service. Sequoia National Park could get 10 to 20 inches of snow. Southwesterly winds will reach up to 35 mph with gusts as fast as 60 mph, causing blowing snow.
Chances of rain will linger in the Valley until Thursday, with highs hovering from 60 to 65 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will return Thursday, with a slight temperature drop in Fresno, to 58 degrees, the weather service said. A 20 percent chance of rain returns on Friday night and will continue through the weekend.
