Woman dead in crash on Kearney Boulevard west of Fresno

A woman is dead after she was involved in a crash west of Highway 99 on Saturday morning, said Sgt. Joseph Bianchi with the California Highway Patrol.
CHP responded to the crash at the intersection of Chateau Fresno and Kearney Boulevard around 9:40 a.m. The woman was in a white Prius driving north on Chateau Fresno when she entered the intersection as a black car carrying a woman and a baby was driving east on Kearney, said Bianchi.
Chateau Fresno has a stop sign at the intersection, but Kearney does not. The Prius was hit on the driver’s side and the woman died at the scene.
The other woman and the baby were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, said Bianchi.
