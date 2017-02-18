Fresno man with dementia missing

Police are asking for help locating a missing Fresno man with dementia who has been missing since Wednesday.
James Cecil Thomas, 61, was last seen leaving his home at 290 E. El Paso Ave. on Wednesday. He is 5-foot-11, 170 pounds and has no teeth, police said. He was last seen wearing a black and red hooded sweater and black sweatpants.
Thomas is known to shop at gas stations and stores in the area of Cedar and Nees, police said. He suffers from dementia and other mental health issues and was not taking his medication.
Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments