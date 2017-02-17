Local

February 17, 2017 8:28 PM

400 tons of hay burning at Fresno County farm

By Chueyee Yang

Over 400 tons of hay caught on fire at a farm in Helm in west Fresno County on Friday afternoon, said Fresno County Fire Captain Jeremiah Wittwer.

About 4:50 p.m. at Thomas Farms Inc., almond hulls near the hay caught on fire. The fire spread to the hay and as of 7:30 p.m., there were two separate hay fires about 30 yards apart.

He said smoldering almond hulls are about a quarter-mile away from the hay fire.

Wittwer said the hay fire will burn for a couple of days and the strong winds blowing in the latest winter storms are making it hard to contain the blaze.

