400 tons of hay burning at Fresno County farm

Over 400 tons of hay caught on fire at a farm in Helm in west Fresno County on Friday afternoon, said Fresno County Fire Captain Jeremiah Wittwer.
#HelmIC @FresnoCoFire on scene 400 tons of hay on fire. Tractors are working pic.twitter.com/wpLo8dNAcB— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) February 18, 2017
About 4:50 p.m. at Thomas Farms Inc., almond hulls near the hay caught on fire. The fire spread to the hay and as of 7:30 p.m., there were two separate hay fires about 30 yards apart.
He said smoldering almond hulls are about a quarter-mile away from the hay fire.
Wittwer said the hay fire will burn for a couple of days and the strong winds blowing in the latest winter storms are making it hard to contain the blaze.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments