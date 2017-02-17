Wenston Checkarelli and Summer Lee were in for a surprise for their Valentine’s Day wedding service at the Fresno County Clerk’s office, when they were married by Elvis impersonator Will Kettler, Kettler is manager for Fresno County Development Services division in the Public Works and Planning Department.
Clergy from various faiths, law enforcement representatives and homeless advocates gathered near the Poverello House to remember those who died on the streets of Fresno. Jim Grant of the Diocese of Fresno talks about the remembrance event, as well as Lekesha Williams, who lives on the streets, talks about how the service lifted her spirits.