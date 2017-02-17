Police: Mom of toddler found alone in the street won’t be charged

Fresno police said Friday that the mother of the toddler who was found wandering alone on the street Thursday won’t be charged with a crime.
Sgt. Dan Macias said the girl and her siblings had been staying with their grandfather, who was dropping them off at another relative’s house before he went to work. During the drop-off, the relative missed the toddler getting out of the car and was unaware that she was there.
The girl wandered to McKenzie Avenue and Abby Street, where a driver noticed she was alone and called police. Officers attempted to find adults responsible for the toddler by canvassing the neighborhood but were unsuccessful.
A relative recognized her on a police flyer late Thursday afternoon and contacted the police department.
Child Protective Services will conduct a temporary displacement meeting to evaluate the situation before returning the girl to her family.
