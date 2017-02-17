Local

February 17, 2017 2:08 PM

Presidents Day closures

The following places will be closed or not operate Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday:

▪  Public schools

▪  Colleges and universities

▪  Cities of Fresno, Clovis, Porterville, Tulare, Visalia, Hanford and Madera

▪  County and federal offices

▪  Courts

▪  Financial institutions

▪  Fresno County libraries

▪  Porterville Public Library

▪  Kings County libraries

▪  Madera County libraries

▪  Tulare Public Library

▪  U.S. Postal Service

▪  Clovis Transit

▪  Kings Area Rural Transit

The following places will not be affected or will operate as listed:

▪  Porterville Colt (Sunday schedule)

▪  Tulare Intermodal Express (8:15 a.m.-6:15 p.m.)

▪  Visalia Transit (8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)

▪  Fresno Area Express (weekend schedule)

▪  Clovis waste collection

▪  Fresno waste collection

▪  Visalia, Tulare and Madera waste collections

▪  Waste Management

