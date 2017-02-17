Presidents Day closures

The following places will be closed or not operate Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday:
▪ Public schools
▪ Colleges and universities
▪ Cities of Fresno, Clovis, Porterville, Tulare, Visalia, Hanford and Madera
▪ County and federal offices
▪ Courts
▪ Financial institutions
▪ Fresno County libraries
▪ Porterville Public Library
▪ Kings County libraries
▪ Madera County libraries
▪ Tulare Public Library
▪ U.S. Postal Service
▪ Clovis Transit
▪ Kings Area Rural Transit
The following places will not be affected or will operate as listed:
▪ Porterville Colt (Sunday schedule)
▪ Tulare Intermodal Express (8:15 a.m.-6:15 p.m.)
▪ Visalia Transit (8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)
▪ Fresno Area Express (weekend schedule)
▪ Clovis waste collection
▪ Fresno waste collection
▪ Visalia, Tulare and Madera waste collections
▪ Waste Management
Comments