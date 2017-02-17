Coroner: Pedestrian killed in central Fresno was from Castro Valley

A pedestrian who was fatally injured Wednesday evening when he was hit by a vehicle was identified Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Larry Smith, 78, of Castro Valley.
Police found Smith around 6:45 p.m. severely injured and lying in the roadway on Blackstone Avenue at Swift Avenue.
He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Police said Smith was crossing the street from the In-N-Out Burger restaurant and stopped at the median as he headed west. When he attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Blackstone, he was hit by a car. The driver, who was shaken, was cooperating with police.
