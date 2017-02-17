One-two weather punch hits Valley: gusty winds, lots of rain

Rain and strong winds are forecast throughout Friday for the central San Joaquin Valley by the National Weather Service as a series of storms spanning the Pacific from the Hawaiian islands to the California coast spread into the region.
The weather service issued an alert for strong winds that will accompany the storms from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and warned of gusts of 30 mph or more, with the strongest along the eastern side of the valley and in the Madera County foothills.
The storms are expected to drop between a half inch and an inch of new rain over the valley, an inch to two inches in the foothills, .and up to 2.5 inches in the mountain below 7,000 feet.
