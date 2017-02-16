Pay it Forward Luncheon Series launches at Fresno State

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland Pause

1:58 California Medi-Cal chief: We still have Obamacare

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:47 Gunfire victim found in street near downtown Fresno

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

2:26 Funeral services for former Fresno City Council member Joe Williams

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country