Pay it Forward Luncheon Series launches at Fresno State

Fresno State’s Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship launched its Pay it Forward Luncheon Series on Thursday afternoon with a keynote speech from California Health and Human Services Secretary Diana Dooley.
Pay it Forward keynote speakers covers topics about getting hired after college and becoming a leader in a corporate setting.
Two more free luncheons will be held at the Smittcamp Alumni House in the coming months – March 14 featuring Caren Myers from Fresno Lexus and another April 27 featuring Dian Juve and Melissa Oberti of FitnessSocial.com.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
