February 16, 2017 8:19 PM

Streets close due to road and infrastructure construction in Fresno

By Chueyee Yang

Drivers in Fresno should be on the lookout for several road construction projects around the city that will impact travel.

  • G Street between Mariposa Avenue and Tulare Street will be closed through March 9 for utility relocation for the High Speed Rail project.
  • Lanes on the southwest and northeast corners of Blackstone and Shields avenues will be closed through beginning Tuesday through Feb. 24 for infrastructure improvements.
  • Lanes at Palm and Clinton avenues will be closed Tuesday to March 14 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for infrastructure improvements.
  • Westbound Nees Avenue will be closed at Maple Avenue on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 for street improvements.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

