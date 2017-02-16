Streets close due to road and infrastructure construction in Fresno

Drivers in Fresno should be on the lookout for several road construction projects around the city that will impact travel.
- G Street between Mariposa Avenue and Tulare Street will be closed through March 9 for utility relocation for the High Speed Rail project.
- Lanes on the southwest and northeast corners of Blackstone and Shields avenues will be closed through beginning Tuesday through Feb. 24 for infrastructure improvements.
- Lanes at Palm and Clinton avenues will be closed Tuesday to March 14 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for infrastructure improvements.
- Westbound Nees Avenue will be closed at Maple Avenue on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 for street improvements.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments