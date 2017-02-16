Civil rights pioneer Rev. James Lawson Jr. to speak at Fresno State

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

2:26 Funeral services for former Fresno City Council member Joe Williams

0:47 Gunfire victim found in street near downtown Fresno

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno?

0:27 Downtown Fresno car accident sends one to hospital

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities