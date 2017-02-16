Civil rights pioneer Rev. James Lawson Jr. to speak at Fresno State

Civil rights pioneer James Lawson Jr. will give a speech on nonviolence tactics at Fresno State on Thursday.
Described once by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as “the leading theorist and strategist of nonviolence in the world,” Lawson will present a speech entitled “Nonviolence – Then and Now” in the North Gym, Room 118, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Prior to his presentation, two documentaries will be screened from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday – “A Force More Powerful” and “Love and Solidarity” in the Peters Building, Room 191. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Lawson.
Both events are free and open to the public.
“It is very exciting that our students and community will have this opportunity to meet with a living embodiment of the power of love-force who has worked alongside many leaders in the Valley, including Cesar Chavez,” said Dr. Veena Howard, Fresno State’s coordinator of the Peace and Conflict Studies program.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
