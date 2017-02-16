A broken levee is flooding miles of Tulare County farmland

A broken levee in southern Tulare County near Alpaugh has flooded several square miles of farmland and two or three mobile homes are reportedly affected.
Alpaugh Irrigation District general manager Bruce Howarth said Poso channel broke Friday and developed a second break since then. About 13 to 14 square miles are covered in water, he said.
He said pistachio groves and open farmland are flooded, and two or three mobile homes are surrounded by water.
Landowners hired three helicopters start dropping 3,000-pound sandbags into the breach, he said.
“The cost is tremendous,” he said. “We’re trying to protect the land in our district.”
Roads in southwestern Tulare County are blocked off from Road 80 to the Kings County line and Avenue 32 to the Kern County line, the Tulare County Fire Department said.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
