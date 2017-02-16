Levi Felix, ex-techie from Fresno who helped people disconnect, dies at 32

Levi Felix, a native of Fresno and a proponent of living without an abundance of technological tethers, died last month at age 32.
A 2002 graduate of Bullard High School, Mr. Felix passed away Jan. 11 in Pismo Beach, Calif., due to complications from a brain tumor first diagnosed last February.
“I am still in disbelief that this horrible brain cancer killed him in less than one year,” his mother, Bluma Felix, said in an email to The Bee.
Mr. Felix and his then-girlfriend Brooke Dean – they married in October – founded in 2012 the Bay Area company Digital Detox and Camp Grounded, a device-free summer camp for adults.
The camp encourages disconnecting from technology as a means to reconnect, not just with other people, but with life itself. It is not about cold-turkey unplugging; Mr. Felix noted in an interview with The Bee in June 2014 that he had an iPhone 5 and a Facebook account for work.
“Technology is a beautiful thing, “ Mr. Felix said then. “But how do we use it? We have to be very careful about how we grow and develop it.”
Mr. Felix in his 20s was a vice president at a tech start-up and working 70-hour weeks when he was diagnosed with an esophageal tear from exhaustion in 2008. “I didn’t even realize. I was literally dying,” he said in 2014.
He quit his job and for two years traveled the world and volunteered at nonprofits. He eventually met Dean and they moved back to the U.S. in 2011 before launching Digital Detox.
After his diagnosis last year, Mr. Felix posted a letter on his Facebook account with the salutation “Dear Beautiful Humans of Planet Earth” in which he wrote about his illness and how he believed he’d recover. In the closing of his letter, he sent a reminder to invest in personal relationships.
“Call your mom or dad. Squeeze your siblings. Tell everyone that you love them. Take time to meditate or breathe or just laugh. This is the moment.”
Mr. Felix was born July 29, 1984. He was buried among trees at Gan Shalom cemetery in Martinez, Calif. His mother said about 500 people attended the service.
“I can’t believe I won’t see that trouble-making smile ever again,” she wrote.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
