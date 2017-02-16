Local

February 16, 2017 1:21 PM

Downtown Fresno crash sends one to hospital

The Fresno Bee

Fresno police are investigating a traffic collision in downtown Fresno Thursday that sent at least one person to the hospital with non-lethal injuries.

The two vehicles collided about 12:15 p.m. at Stanislaus and E streets. Fresno Fire Department crews had to cut one victim out of the vehicle.

One person was taken to a hospital, and emergency personnel were trying to determine whether another person might also need to go to the hospital for treatment.

No other details were immediately available.

