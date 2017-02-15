Man in his 70s dies while crossing Blackstone and getting hit by car

A man in his 70s died after being hit by a car in Fresno on Wednesday night, Fresno police Lt. Steve Card said.
Police found the man around 6:45 p.m. severely injured and lying in the roadway on Blackstone Avenue near Swift Avenue.
He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where died of his injuries.
Card said the man was crossing the street from In-N-Out and stopped at the median as he headed west. When he attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Blackstone, he was hit by a car.
The driver stopped and while he was shaken he has been cooperating with police, Card said.
At this point, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors, Card said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
