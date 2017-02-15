‘Firefall’ lights up Yosemite National Park

Shutterbugs are descending upon Yosemite National Park this week to capture a natural phenomenon known as a firefall.
For two weeks in February each year, the sun strikes Horsetail Fall at exactly the right angle to make the waterfall glow like a river of fire.
The sight is especially rare since Horsetail Fall only flows after enough rain and snow has fallen, which storms in the area this past month seem to have guaranteed.
It’s also only visible for a few minutes after sunset every day, but that hasn’t stopped photographers from showing up hours early to reserve the best viewing spots.
The Return of Firefall I had published photographs of this phenomenon last year. This year, I feel fortunate to have been one of the firsts to witness it. In fact, I just drove back home after seeing this unforgettable moment. This is the Horse tail waterfall in the Yosemite National Park. Every year for a few days in February, the sun sets at a certain angle and illuminates the waterfall in luminescent orange and red, making it look like a molten lava.
Horsetail falls aka fire fall. We were so lucky to see this on Sunday especially because the weather has been bad most of February and on Sunday it was finally clear and everything align just perfectly. This was our first time trying to catch it too. I know some poeple go back more than once to see this phenomenon that only happens for about 2 weeks in February at Yosemite. By the way I know it's not the best picture I was extemely tired since we were hiking all day since 7 am and I was freezing lol
At over 2,000 feet tall, Horsetall Fall looks like a natural Firefall when the conditions are just right. This only happens in February making it a rare but incredible sight.
