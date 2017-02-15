Fresno police arrest man in fatal hit-run collision

Fresno police Wednesday arrested a man identified as the driver of a pickup involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Tuesday night in east-central Fresno. He is Carlos Meraz Gomez, 24.
Lt. Richard Tucker said the collision took place at 6:50 p.m. on Olive Avenue between Recreation and Chestnut avenues. Arriving officers found a 62-year-old male pedestrian who had been struck by a pickup eastbound on Olive. The driver fled and the victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Officers found a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup abandoned near Jackson and Thomas avenues a short time later and determined that it was involved in the collision. Gomez was linked to the truck. He was sought on charges of felony hit and run. Shortly before noon Wednesday, Gomez was arrested in the 600 block of North Barton Avenue.
Those with information about the crash are asked to contact Detective Dalan Richards at 559-621-5068 or Detective Mike Buessing at 559-621-5066.
