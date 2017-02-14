Evacuation warnings for Madera County have been lifted

Evacuation warnings have been lifted for areas in Madera County after recent flash flood activity, the Madera County Sheriff’s office announced Tuesday night.
The evacuation warning was put in place Feb. 7 around the time when Madera County officials reported an earthen dam on Lewis Fork Creek, north of Yosemite Forks, was in danger of failing.
Residents located in areas of Cedar Valley such as Cedar Place, Deer Run Trail Road, Lazy Oak Drive and Lake Side Drive (south of the fire station), were advised to leave their homes.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments