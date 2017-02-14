Joel the St. Bernard among working group finalists at Westminster dog show

Big Joel was selected among the top dogs of the working group Tuesday night, but the St. Bernard co-owned by a Fresno couple came up short in the competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City.
The 3-year-old dog, whose official name is GCH CH Nobel’s Fierce Warrior V Jamelles, was selected as one of eight finalists in the working group that featured 29 breeds.
Judge John Ramirez selected a Boxer named Devlin as the winner of the group, followed by an Akita, a Standard Schnauzer and a Bernese Mountain Dog.
Joel earlier Tuesday won Best of Breed to reach the best in group finals. The winners of the groups advance to the Best in Show competition.
Joel’s co-owners are Doug and Nicole Tucker of Fresno and Michele Mulligan of Diamond Bar, who showed Joel at Westminster while the Tuckers watched.
Comments