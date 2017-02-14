Visalia school bus loaded with students involved in crash

A Visalia Unified School District bus loaded with students was damaged in a crash Tuesday afternoon near West Caldwell Avenue and South Shirk Road.
The California Highway Patrol reported the crash involving the school bus and two other vehicles about 3:26 p.m. The school bus sustained major damage to the front end, and students on board used an emergency exit to evacuate.
One vehicle involved in the crash caught fire, the CHP reported. The bus ended up in a field and had to be pulled out with a tow truck.
Information about injuries and how many students were on board the bus was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
