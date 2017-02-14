Highway 41 reopens after being closed for more than a month

Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero is open to traffic again, Caltrans said.
Highway 41 fully reopened Saturday between Ironwood Drive in Morro Bay and San Gabriel Road in Atascadero.
The roadway had been closed since early January after heavy rain caused a series of rockslides.
As of last Thursday, crews had removed 21,000 cubic yards of dirt and rock - enough to fill more than six Olympic sized swimming pools.
Once the debris was removed, crews installed netting on the hillside to contain small slides.
Caltrans said additional work on the roadway will continue for up to two weeks. Motorists should expect one-way reversing traffic Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Melissa Blanton: 805-781-7965, @DowntownMelissa
