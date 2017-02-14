Local

February 14, 2017 4:36 PM

Highway 41 reopens after being closed for more than a month

By Melissa Blanton

mblanton@thetribunenews.com

Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero is open to traffic again, Caltrans said.

The road had been closed since early January after heavy rain caused a series of rockslides.

Highway 41 fully reopened Saturday between Ironwood Drive in Morro Bay and San Gabriel Road in Atascadero.

The roadway had been closed since early January after heavy rain caused a series of rockslides.

As of last Thursday, crews had removed 21,000 cubic yards of dirt and rock - enough to fill more than six Olympic sized swimming pools.

Once the debris was removed, crews installed netting on the hillside to contain small slides.

Caltrans said additional work on the roadway will continue for up to two weeks. Motorists should expect one-way reversing traffic Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Melissa Blanton: 805-781-7965, @DowntownMelissa

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos