Embattled Visalia pastor reconciles with his accusers – his sons

Pastor Bob Grenier of Visalia has dropped a defamation lawsuit against his stepson who publicly accused him of physical abuse when he and his three brothers were growing up.
Alex Grenier, 45, has apologized to him and the family has reconciled, Bob Grenier said.
Additionally, his biological son, Paul Grenier, has signed a declaration recanting explosive claims he made four years ago that his father sexually abused him when he was growing up.
Bob Grenier said he also has reconciled with Paul. Paul Grenier could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
Grenier is the pastor of Calvary Chapel Visalia, which he and his wife, Gayle, founded 38 years ago. A reconciliation service will be held Sunday at the church.
There’s nothing more wonderful than to have parents and the children back together with a loving, growing, normal family relationship.
Pastor Bob Grenier, Calvary Chapel Visalia
The rift in the Grenier family began 13 years ago when Alex Grenier began posting accusations on websites that his father physically abused him and his brothers. Seven years ago, the rift became more public when he filed a police report alleging abuse, which The Bee reported.
Two years later, Bob Grenier and his wife sued Alex Grenier for defamation.
The lawsuit was headed to trial until Jan. 13 when Alex Grenier, a resident of Idaho, telephoned his stepfather and asked for forgiveness. The elder Grenier said he immediately agreed and told his attorney to dismiss the lawsuit.
“There’s nothing more wonderful than to have parents and the children back together with a loving, growing, normal family relationship,” he said. “My wife and I are grateful to God for bringing this reconciliation into our lives.”
My dad has apologized to me for a strict, old-school upbringing. I forgive him and I love him.
Alex Grenier, stepson
Alex Grenier has not disavowed his accusations of physical abuse but said “the details are no longer important to me.”
“My dad has apologized to me for a strict, old-school upbringing,” Alex Grenier said. “I forgive him and I love him. … Bob was very gracious. I asked for forgiveness and he forgave me.”
Alex Grenier said he would address the congregation at the reconciliation service. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Chapel Visalia, 11720 Avenue 264. A free dinner will take place an hour earlier. The public is invited.
