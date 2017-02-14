After a brief respite, Valley facing another series of storms

The Valley’s respite from rain is about to end.
A new series of Pacific storms is expected to arrive starting late Thursday – and the rain will continue at least through the President’s Day weekend, the National Weather Service in Hanford said.
The first storm on Thursday is expected to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra Nevada above 7,000 to 8,000 feet. A second, wetter storm will arrive on Friday and could cause rock and mudslides in the foothills and more rising water in area rivers and streams, the weather service said.
A third storm is expected to arrive sometime Monday. Wet weather could continue into the middle of next week, the weather service said.
The storms are likely to push Fresno’s rainfall total beyond the seasonal average for a full rain year. As of Tuesday morning, Fresno had recorded 11.11 inches since Oct. 1. Normal rainfall for a full season is 11.5 inches.
Before the rain arrives, dense fog is in the offing for Wednesday morning, with visibility of a quarter-mile or less likely in widespread areas of the Valley, the weather service said.
