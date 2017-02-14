Couples say ‘I do’ and hear ‘Love Me Tender’ during Valentine’s Day weddings in Fresno

Couples were tying the knot Tuesday as the Fresno County Clerk’s Office opened its doors downtown for Valentine’s Day weddings.
About 100 couples took the leap, said County Clerk Brandi Orth, and office traffic was a little heavier than normal years, she said.
“When Valentine’s Day is during the week, we always get a good turnout,” she said. “Turnout is even heavier when the weather is nice.”
Typically, weddings at the clerk’s office are done in low-key fashion, in jeans or more causal clothing, but Tuesday’s visitors struck some spiffy styles.
“There were some that were totally in their wedding attire and brought their family and friends,” Orth said.
County employee Will Kettler took the day off from his day job to perform as Elvis Presley and serenaded the newlyweds.
The clerk’s office also collected toys and puzzles for the Fresno Autism Network, part of the office’s effort to support a charity on Valentine’s Day.
