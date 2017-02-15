5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Feb. 15

Wednesday, Feb. 15
Event: World Ag Expo
Showcasing the ag industry. International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com, $15.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Marc Lapadula speaking on “The Four Films that Changed America.” Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-444-2180, valleytownhall.com, $35.
10:30 a.m.
Learn about common invasive pests. UC Merced Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=19573, free.
9:30-11 a.m.
Music: Surfer Blood
Performing Prism Tats. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $14.
8 p.m.
Dr. David Cehrs will speak state water issues. UC Merced Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, sierraclub.org/tehipite, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
