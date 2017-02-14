Jury absolves nurses, doctor in 2014 death of woman with ovarian cancer

A Fresno County Superior Court civil jury has absolved Saint Agnes Medical Center nurses and a doctor in the November 2014 death of a retired school teacher who was seeking chemotherapy treatment for late stages of ovarian cancer.
The wrongful death civil trial probed the death of 73-year-old Patricia Astone, a retired special education teacher and deacon at Sanger Community Church.
Astone began deteriorating soon after she went to Saint Agnes for chemotherapy treatments in November 2014. Within a week, she would die at Saint Agnes from septic shock and aspiration pneumonitis, court records say.
The jury deliberated about 90 minutes on Friday before ruling in favor of Saint Agnes Medical Center nurses and Dr. Rabia Parveez of California Cancer Care Associates for Research & Excellence, or cCare.
Her husband, Robert Astone, 78, sued Saint Agnes nurses and oncologist Dr. Rabia Parveez of California Cancer Care Associates for Research & Excellence, or cCare, who was in charge of Patricia Astone’s care. Robert Astone was seeking damages for alleged negligence and malpractice.
During the trial, Fresno attorney Daniel Baradat, who represents Astone, contended that the “defendants failed to diagnose and treat a urinary tract infection in Mrs. Astone, which led to acute septic shock from which she died less than a week after she was admitted to the hospital.”
But lawyers for Saint Agnes and Parveez said hospital staff and Parveez did all they could to save her.
The jury deliberated about 90 minutes on Friday before ruling in favor of the defendants, said Dirk Paloutzian, who represented Parveez and cCare.
Jurors voted 12-0 to find Parveez and cCare not negligent in Astone’s death, Paloutzian said. The vote was 11-1 in favor of Saint Agnes, he said.
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
Comments