Navy helicopter crew rescues skiers at night

A Navy helicopter crew performed a night rescue of an injured skier in Mono County, Lemoore Naval Air Station said Tuesday.
About 6 p.m. Sunday, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Navy for help in rescuing four skiers at more than 9,000 feet elevation about two miles from Mono Lake.
A search and rescue team arrived about 7:40 p.m.
The helicopter landed and rescuers used a litter to move an injured skier to the helicopter while three other skiers hiked to the helicopter, the Navy said. They were flown to a sheriff’s command post and taken to a hospital. The incident ended about 11:30 p.m.
