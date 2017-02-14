Report of gun at Central High East unfounded, officials say

Fresno police rushed to the Central High East campus near Dakota and Cornelia avenues Tuesday morning in response to a report that a student on the campus was armed with a firearm. The report turned out to be unfounded, according to police and offiials with the Central Unified School District.
Assistant Superintendent Jack Kelejian said a school resource officer who is normally on campus was not at the school Tuesday, prompting other Fresno officers to respond to the incident. Kelejian said the school was not placed on lockdown and “all staff and students are safe.”
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments