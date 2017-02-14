Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

This year, three breeds are competing for the first time in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: The American Hairless Terrier, Pumi and the Sloughi. Meet people who are showing two of the breeds.
AP

Local

Supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood rally outside Fresno clinic

Supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood rallied at the central Fresno clinic on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Pro-life advocates throughout the country protested Saturday outside of Planned Parenthood clinics as part of a crusade to deny all federal funding to organizations that provide health services, including abortions, to millions of people.

Editor's Choice Videos