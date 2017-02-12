Valley to get short break from rain, but river flooding possible

Although the central San Joaquin valley will get a brief reprieve from the heavy rain that has caused flooding in some areas, fog is now in the forecast for part of the upcoming week, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
A flood warning was in place Sunday morning for areas below Friant Dam as the flow release increased to 8,000 cubic feet per second. Areas along the San Joaquin River are susceptible to flooding in the coming days in Fresno and Madera counties. The river will be flowing at high speeds for days, if not weeks, said Kevin Durfee at the weather service office in Hanford.
Residents near the San Joaquin River, such as at the Wildwood Mobile Home park in Fresno, are keeping an eye on water levels, but only minor, if any, flooding is expected to occur, Durfee said.
A flash flood warning ended at 10 a.m. Sunday for the Mariposa and Owens Creek areas because of water that was overtopping from dams. The water was moving down the creeks and was expected to reach LeGrand and Planada on Sunday morning, but has since receded, Durfee said.
The flood warning caused the California Highway Patrol to keep any eye out on roads throughout the Valley for problems. Although Highway 165 near the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge was threatened, there were no reports of flooding, according to CHP logs.
Some roads west of the Madera Municipal Airport are still flooded after heavy rain pounded the area Thursday, Durfee said. Residual damage, such as potholes, are possible after the stagnant water recedes, he said.
Now that the last storm has moved south of the Valley, drier conditions are expected through Wednesday, the weather service said. Fog is expected to blanket the Valley until Wednesday, and temperatures will increase each day, with Wednesday expected to hit 69 degrees, the weather service said. Clouds will begin to form Wednesday night for the next round of storms.
A small weather pattern is expected to move across the Valley on Thursday, but will not bring with it much rain. “This system does not look to be very impressive,” the weather service said on its website.
Heavy rain is predicted Friday and the storm is expected to linger in the Valley into Saturday morning.
After a short lapse, one more system will move through the Valley late Saturday night and all day Sunday, bringing even more rain, the weather service said. “Any additional rain will aggravate flooding conditions,” Durfee said. “Some places could see a renewed threat of flooding.”
Durfee said Fresno in February has received 1.05 inches of rain, which is well above normal. Some areas, such as Clovis, have seen more. The Fresno Air Terminal has recorded 11.11 inches of rain since Oct. 1 when the season began. That total is about 5 inches more than the normal of 6.4 inches, Durfee siad.
Yosemite National Park can expect sunny to partly cloudy skies for most of the week, with highs near 50 until Thursday, when showers are likely. The first chance of snow will come Saturday morning for mountain areas, the weather service said.
