Protesters gather, march against Trump’s executive actions

Up to 200 people gathered at Woodward Park near Audubon and Friant avenues Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s executive orders restricting travel from predominantly Muslim countries and defunding organizations that provide abortion services.
Protesters gathered at 4 p.m. while holding signs that said “resist,” “impeach Trump” and “love wins.”
“It’s about his (Trump’s) executive orders, like the Dakota Access Pipeline, the international gag order on abortion and the Muslim ban that recently got overturned and a lot more – homophobia, his Cabinet,” said Sophia Bautista who organized the #RESIST protest.
Trump’s actions concerning reviving the Dakota Access pipeline and reinstating a policy barring U.S. funding to organizations that provide abortions were presidential memorandums, not executive orders.
Bautista said her goal was to have a peaceful, safe and successful protest while having people’s opinions heard.
“My voice is just as important as the voices in Congress,” she said. “I think that we need to have a voice and a change.”
While holding a sign that said, “Here to stay,” Muslim student Nor Qutob said she became scared after the so-called Muslim ban was put into effect.
“My mom was planning on traveling out of the country, so I was afraid that she wouldn’t be allowed back in (the U.S.) even though she is a citizen,” said Qutob, 18. “Even countries that weren’t a part of the ban weren’t allowed back in. So it kind of scared me how he was discriminating against a whole group of people solely because of their religion.”
Trump has maintained that the travel ban is not targeting Muslims.
Qutob said she has not been discriminated against. However, she is afraid that she could be in the next four years during Trump’s presidency.
“We’re here as Americans, we’re here for the same rights that everybody else is here for,” she said.
Cara Giovannoni was protesting against Trump’s administrative and executive orders and said she believes everything that Trump has done is “unconstitutional.”
“His policies are seemingly racist and masochistic,” Giovannoni said. “He is not a good man to be in the White House. He’s not a man that I want my sons looking at every day on TV.”
The protest continued with a march to River Park at 4:30 p.m.
Bautista said she wants to organize more protests in the future.
“It (the protest) will let people know that there are a lot of people who will stand with you, and you do not have to be alone,” she said.
