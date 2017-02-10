Fresno clerk’s office will perform wedding ceremonies, accept toys on Valentine’s Day

The Fresno County clerk’s office will have “plenty of deputies” available on Tuesday to perform Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies, clerk Brandi Orth said. The office also will be accepting toys for the Fresno Autism Network drive.
The clerk’s office, located on the first floor at 2220 Tulare St. in Fresno, will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday for couples wishing to purchase a marriage license and have a ceremony performed, Orth said.
Puzzles, blocks, cars, bubbles, sensory toys and exercise balls for the “Until All the Pieces Fit” toy drive also are being accepted through Valentine’s Day at the clerk’s office and at the elections office at 2221 Kern St.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
