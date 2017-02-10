General plan workshop to be held in Fresno

A workshop detailing local governments’ blueprint for vision and future growth will be held at the Fresno City Council Chambers on Feb. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Governor’s Office of Planning and Research invites the public to share their feedback on the new guidelines, which will include resources and policies to help cities and counties update their general plans as required by law.
The workshop will be hosted by Fresno County, the City of Clovis, the League of Women Voters of Fresno, the Fresno Chamber of Commerce, the Fresno Business Council, the Leadership Council, Fresno Metro Ministry and the Sequoia Riverland’s Trust.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
