General plan workshop to be held in Fresno

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942 Pause

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

2:11 Japanese American internee describes pain of losing citizenship

0:59 Mine Ikeda remembers a gesture of comfort the day after Pearl Harbor

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting