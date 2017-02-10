Traffic to be halted on Highway 99 for realignment project

Five-minute-long rolling traffic breaks will halt motorists Sunday in areas of Fresno as Caltrans and PG&E work on the Highway 99 realignment project.
The traffic breaks will occur between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., weather permitting. Breaks will begin on southbound 99 at Shaw Avenue and northbound 99 at Belmont Avenue. The CHP will hold southbound traffic between Ashlan and Clinton avenues. Northbound traffic will also be held between McKinley and Clinton avenues. Both the northbound and southbound Clinton Avenue off-ramps will be closed during the work as well.
