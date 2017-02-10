Man found dead on railroad tracks in Fresno

A man was found dead lying on railroad tracks in southeast Fresno shortly after noon on Friday, said Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez.
The unidentified man was found around 12:32 p.m. near Parallel and California avenues, east of Highway 41. Police said they called San Joaquin Valley Railroad officials to stop a train after a witness reported seeing a body on the tracks. The train conductor did not see anyone on the tracks. It is believed that the man was either lying on the tracks or was riding on the train and fell to his death, said Gomez.
It is unknown how long California Avenue from Parallel to Cedar avenues will be closed. Gomez said police are waiting until the coroner arrives to retrieve the body.
Anyone with information on this case call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
