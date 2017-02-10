Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms

Demolition is underway of the old downtown Fresno Greyhound bus station on H Street. Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017, crews tore into the last remaining walls as they make way for a future passenger station on California’s high-speed rail line through the city.
A few parents addressed both sides of the debate over canceling the Buchanan High School play "No Exit" during the public comment portion of the Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 Clovis Unified school board meeting.
A man was rescued from his submerged pickup Tuesday near Mill Creek. Fresno County Sheriff's officers, members of Cal Fire, CHP and American Ambulance all responded to pull the 76-year-old out of his car.
Academic Decathlon coordinator Jennifer Quinn-Yovino introduces viewers to Fresno County Office of Education's Super Quiz, the public display of the Academic Decathlon, held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Central High School East campus in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Janet Young met with The Bee's editorial board on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for an update on the district and addressed several topics -- including rumors of her impending retirement. Young, 62, has been with the district 39 years.