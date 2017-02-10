Rain, thunderstorms expected as Valley remains under flood watch

Steady rain again hit the central San Joaquin Valley overnight, with more expected in spurts Friday. Thunderstorms are possible, the National Weather Service in Hanford said, especially north of Fresno County.
The Valley remains under a flood watch until Friday night, but Thursday night’s storm was not as heavy as predicted.
Between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m., the Madera County foothills received between a half-inch and one inch of rain, respectively. That area has been hit hard by rain and flooding this week. The city of Madera measured 0.62 inches, while Fresno had 0.39 inches and Clovis 0.30 inches. Hanford had 0.22 inches, and Visalia received 0.19 inches.
Because this is a warmer storm system with a snow level at 7,500 feet, the higher elevations in Madera County and Yosemite National Park received between an inch and two inches of rain.
Madera County sheriff’s Lt. Bill Ward said Friday morning water levels were lower than they were Thursday. His office was still out checking waterways and flood-prone areas at 8:45 a.m., but had yet to find any problems.
Bass Lake Mobile Home Park in North Fork remains under a mandatory evacuation order. The Brenda Slough and Cedar Valley areas remain under an evacuation advisory. Several condos in Oakhurst were evacuated due to flood damage.
Ward said there was no one at the evacuation shelter set up at Evangelical Free Church in Oakhurst, so it went into stand-by mode. Should anyone need shelter, the American Red Cross will re-open it.
In Friant, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation could look to increase the flow of water being released from the dam. Operations Manager Michael Wolfe said the tentative plan is to increase between 7,000 and 8,000 cubic feet per second Saturday morning and 9,000 cfs Sunday. It was increased from 6,000 to 7,000 cfs Wednesday.
Yosemite sent out a warning Thursday night to potential visitors to delay their trip until at least noon, but the park’s website did not list any closures or issues as of 8 a.m. Friday.
The weather service predicts high temperatures in the low 60s and intermittent showers throughout the day.
This story will be updated.
