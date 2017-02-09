Local

February 9, 2017 7:20 PM

Yosemite cautions visitors to delay Friday visits amid threat of storm

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Yosemite National Park is warning visitors Thursday night to delay their visits to the park until after noon Friday.

The advisory is in anticipation of a storm system moving in that could bring heavy rain and force road closures.

As of 6:30 p.m. the National Weather Service office in Hanford showed rain approaching Fresno. The weather service said lightning and flooding are possible with the storm expected overnight.

Yosemite National Park said water and debris could wash onto the roads.

Currently, roads into the park like El Portal Road, Wawona Road and Big Oak Flat Road are still open. For up-to-date information on travel and weather conditions, call 209-372-0200 and press 1.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, at 7:25 p.m. called off a flood advisory for a small part of the central San Joaquin Valley near Chowchilla and LeGrand.

 

