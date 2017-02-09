Yosemite cautions visitors to delay Friday visits amid threat of storm

0:23 Fresno Unified board president Ashjian says FBI investigation is at 'full blast' Pause

2:52 Parents speak for and against canceling play at Buchanan High

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:40 A helping hand at the U.S.-Mexico border

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:53 You can buy a car from C.J. Wilson now

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic