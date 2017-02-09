14 cats abandoned in plastic tubs at Cat House on the Kings

Staff members at Cat House on the Kings discovered 14 cats abandoned on the sanctuary’s driveway sometime before dawn Thursday.
Each cat was left in a plastic tub lined with blankets, with air holes punched into the sides. The tubs didn’t have any food or water, and sanctuary staff members said in a Facebook post that it was raining when the cats were left outside. However, the sanctuary’s assistant director, Tammy Barker, said the cats weren’t there long, and had been abandoned between 4 and 5 a.m.
In California, willfully abandoning an animal is a misdemeanor crime.
The cats appear to be healthy but were scared, and none has been spayed or neutered. Three are pregnant, while another was abandoned with newborn kittens.
The cats may be up for adoption after getting tested and vaccinated.
The center is asking for donations to cover the cost of food and medical care for the abandoned cats. Cat House on the Kings is a no-cage and no-kill shelter that hosts adoptions at its Parlier location and at a Petco adoption center in Fresno. Call 559-222-0228 for more information.
