New Pacific storm brings flood risk to Sierra foothills

A new Pacific storm that could bring heavy rain to the Sierra and flash flooding to the foothills is expected to reach the central San Joaquin Valley region Thursday afternoon.
The heaviest rain is expected to hit Thursday night into Friday morning, with 1.5 to 3 inches of rain possible in the mountains and Sierra foothills, the National Weather Service in Hanford said. Snow levels will start out high – about 8,000 feet – before dropping to about 5,000 feet by Saturday morning.
In the San Joaquin Valley, the storm could drop 0.30 to 1 inches of rain, the weather service said. A flood watch is in place for the foothills from Mariposa to Tulare counties, and in the Sierra Nevada, the weather service said.
The storm is the latest in a string of sodden “Pineapple Express” weather-makers saturating California this winter. Since the rain season began in October, every month so far has been wetter than average for Fresno, with January’s 5.5 inches of rain the third wettest on record.
In addition to wet weather this week, the National Weather Service said overnight lows Wednesday were unseasonably warm, setting new records in many Valley locations. Fresno’s nighttime low was 59, breaking the old record of 56 set in 2015. Hanford’s overnight low was 56; the old record was 54 set in 2015, although records there only go back to 1998. In Bakersfield, the overnight low was 55, beating the old record of 53 set back in 1963.
The storm that hit the region earlier this week triggered mud and rockslides, threatened to rupture an earthen dam near Oakhurst and prompted some evacuation orders and advisories.
Madera County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation warning late Wednesday for an area southwest of Chowchilla due to increased flows down the Brenda Slough. The affected area includes: Highway 152 (Avenue 23) south to Avenue 18 1/2 between Robertson Blvd and Road 16.
In addition, the sheriff's office said the east side of Church Street and the west side of the Bass Lake Mobile Home Park in North Fork remain under mandatory evacuation orders, and an evacuation advisory is in place in the Cedar Valley area.
Comments