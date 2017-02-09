House fire in Fresno on Simpson Ave. near Clark Street

Academic Decathlon coordinator Jennifer Quinn-Yovino introduces viewers to Fresno County Office of Education's Super Quiz, the public display of the Academic Decathlon, held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Central High School East campus in Fresno, Calif.
A year after the zoo's female lion, Zamaya, correctly predicted the Broncos would win the NFL championship, Chisulo, a male adult African lion, got his chance to pick between the Patriots and Falcons before they meet in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.
About 350 Fresno residents were without water Thursday morning, Feb. 2, 2017, after a car hit a power pole near Blackstone and Sierra avenues, the Fresno Fire Department reported. A water main was pierced as workers repaired damage from the crash.
Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire on Wednesday night, prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk by a polarizing editor of Breitbart News out of safety concerns. The decision was made two hours before the appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos.
At least 40 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in dense fog on Highway 198 in Kings County on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, 2017, the California Highway Patrol reported. Some vehicles were only slightly damaged, and their drivers headed to safer areas and weren't counted in the crash totals.