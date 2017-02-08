Central California Woman’s Conference to provide grants for women and children non-profits

The Central California Woman’s Conference is inviting non-profits serving woman and children to apply to receive a part of a $100,000 grant.
The CCWC will host its Community Celebration Grant Reception to recognize grant winners May 17. For prerequisites and a chance to be nominated go to www.ccwc-fresno.org/grantapp/. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 27.
The CCWC has donated more than $850,000 to Valley non-profits serving woman and children – money used to provide mammograms, food, shelter, clothing and education.
The organization will host its annual conference at the Fresno Convention Center on Sept. 19.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
