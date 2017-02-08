The cats of Fresno State have their own Instagram

Fresno State may be the home of the Bulldogs, but the ’Dogs are sharing their home with cats.
A new Instagram account called Fresno State Felines (@fresnostatefelines) is keeping track of the tabbies and tortoiseshells that hide in the campus nooks and crannies.
Junior Karen Clemete started the account Jan. 31 after encountering the animals at spots around the university.
She said she didn’t like cats growing up, but the cats of Fresno State changed her mind. Most are feral, and run away if Clemente tries to pet them, so she relies on capturing them with her camera instead.
Many cats can be found by the University Student Union and McLane Hall, but Clemente said she’s seen them running wild all over campus.
Cats are not the first critters to have a social media presence at Fresno State. The campus squirrels have been a fixture of Instagram and Facebook posts for their willingness to beg for food from unsuspecting students. They even earned their own mascot, Wanda the Squirrel, and an appreciation week.
Stop by the USU balcony now till 1pm for free ice cream and to take a pic with Wanda! pic.twitter.com/NlejUXZNx1— USU Productions (@USUProductions) April 6, 2016
Students who encounter any wild cats on campus can send their own photos and videos to Fresno State Felines.
